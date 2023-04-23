 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Weather - Light Winds, Mostly Sunny Skies

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate east southeasterly winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will favor windward and southeast facing slopes during the morning, and interior and leeward areas in the afternoon. An approaching front will lead to more showers and a few downpours on Monday.

The front will move southward into the smaller islands Monday night with the moisture lingering through late in the work week even after the front dissipates. This will bring periods of showery weather to windward sections of the smaller islands, with scattered showers expected over interior and leeward areas each afternoon due to sea breeze development. A return to more typical trade wind weather is expected next weekend.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

An error occurred