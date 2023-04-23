Sunday Morning Weather - Light Winds, Mostly Sunny Skies

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate east southeasterly winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will favor windward and southeast facing slopes during the morning, and interior and leeward areas in the afternoon. An approaching front will lead to more showers and a few downpours on Monday.
The front will move southward into the smaller islands Monday night with the moisture lingering through late in the work week even after the front dissipates. This will bring periods of showery weather to windward sections of the smaller islands, with scattered showers expected over interior and leeward areas each afternoon due to sea breeze development. A return to more typical trade wind weather is expected next weekend.
A moderate size northwest swell has filled in across the island waters. Recent observations from the northwest offshore buoys have indicated that the swell peaked last night and should be falling through the day. A slightly larger reinforcing northwest swell will arrive tonight and fill in Monday. This will maintain elevated surf along north and west-facing shores through Tuesday.
A moderate size northwest north swell may arrive next weekend. The recent small south swell has peaked and will gradually diminish through Monday. This will result in a slow decline of seasonable surf along many south-facing shores the next couple of days. Weakened east to southeast breezes will produce small wind wave chop along many eastern exposures the next several days.