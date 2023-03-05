 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Weather - Light Winds and Drier Conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) Sea breezes will bring interior showers this afternoon followed by clearing as land breezes emerge tonight. Monday through Wednesday will feature periods of showers focused over leeward zones followed by gusty westerly winds which will bring cooler and much drier conditions to the islands.

A short duration northwest fetch behind a front skimming the far north offshore waters Monday will push in a small northwest swell tonight into Monday. This will pick up Kauai, Oahu and Maui's north-facing shore surf by a foot or so tomorrow. A storm advancing to just west of the Dateline later today will send a small swell toward the region early this week. This small to medium size swell will be enhanced as this system develops a deepening low northwest of the offshore waters early Wednesday.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

