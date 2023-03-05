Sunday Morning Weather - Light Winds and Drier Conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) Sea breezes will bring interior showers this afternoon followed by clearing as land breezes emerge tonight. Monday through Wednesday will feature periods of showers focused over leeward zones followed by gusty westerly winds which will bring cooler and much drier conditions to the islands.
A short duration northwest fetch behind a front skimming the far north offshore waters Monday will push in a small northwest swell tonight into Monday. This will pick up Kauai, Oahu and Maui's north-facing shore surf by a foot or so tomorrow. A storm advancing to just west of the Dateline later today will send a small swell toward the region early this week. This small to medium size swell will be enhanced as this system develops a deepening low northwest of the offshore waters early Wednesday.
The generated large northwest swell will move through during the day Wednesday. If this swell materializes as model guidance suggests, it will likely produce warning level surf along most north and west- facing shores Wednesday and Thursday.
Very small background south swell, with a small bump expected today along the eastern end of the state, will generally maintain just knee high surf along many south-facing shores. Choppy, more rough surf conditions could develop across the southern nearshore waters during the middle of next week if and when west to southwest winds achieve locally fresh to strong magnitudes (in relation to the mid week frontal passage). East-facing shore surf is steadily declining in direct response to easing trades. This east chop will continue to lower the next couple of days.