Statewide fall prevention awareness campaign begins

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The state is working to keep Hawai'i's seniors safe from fall-related injuries. The health department says there's a troubling trend of seniors getting hurt and even dying from falls.
Every year in Hawai'i, statistics show that falls kill an average of 144 kupuna. The state's "Fall Prevention Campaign" starts Thursday.
Every year in Hawaii, 9,677 need to go to the emergency room because of unintentional falls, and 2,184 of them get hospitalized.
Public safety announcements on statewide television starting Thursday are just one way the state is trying to protect the elderly.
That's the cost of medical bills last year alone, for fall-related injuries in Hawai'i. Seniors are the age group most likely to fall. Michaels clarifies, "Every hour on the hour, a senior is transported by ambulance to the ER, just because of a fall. Every hour!"
In addition to the emotional and physical trauma, falls create a significant financial toll. "When a senior is hurt, it blows the entire family apart, especially if they've been caring for their grandkids. Now you have to get someone to care for grandma or grandpa as well as the children," explains Michaels.
Falls are preventable, and Michaels is passionate about making sure seniors are as safe as possible. "If you're over 50 and do not have a grab bar in the shower, you're asking for trouble. Showers have soap and water which means slippery. Slippery means you fall," he warns.
He says to declutter your house to reduce trip hazards, get your eyes checked every year, and "get your medications reviewed every year so you don't contraindicate and take drugs that might make you dizzy."
Michaels urges people to buy a medical alert device in case they do fall. "You can survive a fall if somebody knows you fell. If you fall alone and can't move, you're going to die there," he says.
“Aging Isn’t for the Weak” Fall Prevention Presentations: Look for this award-winning presentation being held at various locations around O'ahu as well as select neighbor island locations. The Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch (EMSIPSB) is currently scheduling additional presentations. Call (808) 733-9202 to request a presentation, and to inquire as to when and where the next event will be conducted.
“Medication Reviews” available during the month of June at Times and KTA Pharmacies: Medication reviews are important for all kupuna who take both prescription and over-the-counter medications and/or supplements. Adding or mixing different medications (this includes vitamins and/or herbal supplements) without your physician(s)' knowledge can be dangerous. It is essential that a senior make an appointment to have a comprehensive review of all their medications and supplements. Kupuna can take advantage of these free Medication Reviews by calling and making an appointment at a local Times or KTA pharmacy.
Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention Classes and Instructor Workshop:
All O'ahu YMCAs have classes in Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention (TCAFP). Tai chi is a great low impact exercise and this class is a CDC and National Council on Aging Approved and Certified Exercise designed to improve balance. An Instructor Workshop is being offered to re-certify instructors in TCAFP to broaden the availability of this great fall-prevention exercise. For information on future community classes call (808) 733-9202.