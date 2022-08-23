State to expand COVID wastewater surveillance program

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 915 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 609 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu,
from Kahaluu to Turtle Bay. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Punaluu, Hauula, Wahiawa, Laie, Waikane, Kaaawa, Mililani,
Waiahole, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Ahuimanu,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Kahana Valley State Park, Helemano
Housing, Whitmore Village, Malaekahana State Park, Kualoa and
Waimea Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 915 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
COVID trends in Hawaii could soon be spotted faster, as the department of health expands a surveillance program.
In the battle against COVID, the state has way of closely tracking the spread of this virus.
and it all starts with a flush.
"It is like an early warning system, that allows us to respond faster and protect ourselves better," said the Dept. of Health's Brooks Baehr.
Hawaii is part of the Center's for Disease Control wastewater surveillance program, which monitors sewage for the coronavirus.
"We have 15 facilities around the state, collecting samples which are then sent off to a lab as part of the CDC program."
Soon, Hawaii will no longer need to send off samples to the mainland. That could save up to a week in reporting results.
"We've already purchased equipment. We have protocols in place, but haven't had the manpower. But this week we have 2 new employees coming on. Once they get up to speed, they will be doing the analysis in the state laboratory."
Sampling wastewater can give the state an early indication of where COVID levels are rising or falling.
While virus concentrations have been dropping at most Oahu and Maui reporting sites, those on Kauai and Hawaii Island have seen an increase this month.
Which means the DOH expects an increase in reported cases, as the trends tend to mirror one another.
"When the trends go up in wastewater, they are also going up in confirmed testing. And when they go down, we are seeing the same thing reflected in the wastewater."
Wastewater surveillance can also detect new COVID variants earlier than other methods.
"When BA.2 came to town, we spotted it on Kauai in the wastewater there before before we found it in any individual samples."
Other cities also use wastewater surveillance to search for other viruses, but so far, Hawaii has no plans in place to expand its testing.
"You can look for other pathogens in wastewater other than COVID. Right now our focus is COVID but we have other things on our radar - certainly monkeypox is on our radar."