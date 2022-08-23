 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 609 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu,
from Kahaluu to Turtle Bay. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Punaluu, Hauula, Wahiawa, Laie, Waikane, Kaaawa, Mililani,
Waiahole, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Ahuimanu,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Kahana Valley State Park, Helemano
Housing, Whitmore Village, Malaekahana State Park, Kualoa and
Waimea Valley.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 915 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

State to expand COVID wastewater surveillance program

  • Updated
  • 0
toilet

COVID trends in Hawaii could soon be spotted faster, as the department of health expands a surveillance program.

In the battle against COVID, the state has way of closely tracking the spread of this virus.

