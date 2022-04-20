Warrior volleyball prepares for Big West Conference tournament with home-court advantage

The Rainbow Warrior's 2021 national title defense begins this Friday.
Although they might have dropped three games in Big West Conference play, the Bows now have a chance to redeem themselves on Friday night in the semi-finals of the Big West Conference Tournament.
But, as we've seen in years past, the BWC tournament isn't the be-all-end-all for the Green and Black. Although the team won the Big West title in 2019, they ended up losing in the NCAA title game to Long Beach State. Whereas, during 2021's title run, the team was bounced in the semi-finals of the conference playoffs.
The team says throw the history books out the window: new year, new team.
This past weekend, the Bows wrapped up their 2022 regular season with a sweep on the road at UC Irvine, winning another 5-setter on Saturday night--which served as a huge confidence boost.
"Winning on Saturday gives us confidence," sophomore opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias said. "Winning those two five setters against Santa Barbara and UC Irvine really gives us confidence in knowing that we can win even the long games."
Tomorrow, Hawaii will be watching the quarterfinals matchup between UC Santa Barbara and CSUN very closely--after all these are two teams that have a chance to send the Rainbows home on Friday night.
"We'll watch [the semi-finals] live for sure," head coach Charlie Wade said. "Northridge is moving around their best player, that's going to create some different matchup opportunities. And we played Santa Barbara tight here and clearly they're one of the best teams in the country. So we'll definitely be there live to see what changes they've made and get our brains calibrated around who we're going to play on friday."
No matter who the bows end up playing, this weekend is almost a win-or-go-home situation.
If UH loses on Friday night, they could lose their shot at an at-large big into the NCAA tournament. The team is confident, however, that with this fanbase, a win is almost certain.
Head coach Charlie Wade said his team is the most dangerous coming into the weekend, especially with a potential sell-out crowd at home.
"You put 500 people in the Stan Sheriff Center, let alone 1,500, and we win that match against San Diego last year," Wade said. "The crowd really can be the wind in our sails. The support we feel from that group supporting us is real. I think we can get close to filling this place up and it would create an unbelievable environment to be a part of and a nice advantage for us."
"The crowd is going to be amazing and it's going to help us a lot like they did with Santa Barbara. We're going to need them in big games. We went to Long Beach and they had a lot of fans. It showed how difficult it was...having fans, it's going to be nice," Mouchlias said.
The Bows will host the winner of either Cal State Northridge or UC Santa Barbara on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.