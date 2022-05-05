 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

UH Manoa Men’s Volleyball Team defeated Indiana’s Ball State in the NCAA semi-finals

UH Manoa Men’s Volleyball Team defeated Indiana’s Ball State in the NCAA semi-finals. The Bows will play No. 1 Long Beach State on Saturday in the Championship.

The Rainbow Warriors beat No. 2 Ball State in five sets in the second semifinal (28-26, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20), just a few hours after Long Beach also won in five sets by reverse sweeping UCLA (18-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-10, 16-14).

Dimitrios Mouchilias and Spyros Chakas each had 19 kills to lead Hawaii in the second semifinal.

In the opening semifinal, Long Beach State topped UCLA by hitting .412 in the match, paced by Alex Nikolov's 20 kills on .405 hitting.

While Hawaii is going for its second consecutive title, Long Beach State is hopes to win their third since 2018. The two teams met in the 2019 final, with Long Beach State taking that one in four sets. 

The Championship match streams live on NCAA.com on Saturday, May 7, starting at 2pm HST. 

