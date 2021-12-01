Offers go here

UH’s Van Sickle, Ah Mow earn top Big West honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Rainbow Wahine Coach, Player of the year 2021

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii head volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow and team captain Brooke Van Sickle took home two of the Big West Conference’s top honors on Wednesday.

After leading the Rainbow Wahine to back-to-back conference titles, Coach Ah Mow was named Big West Coach of the Year. It is her second time being named coach of the year since 2019 when she was named co-coach of the year.

The Rainbow Whine finished the regular season with a record of 18-2. A big part of that success was thanks in part to Brooke Van Sickle.

The senior captain has led Hawai'i all season in numerous statistical categories—including kills (361); kill/set (3.80); service aces (36) and points (433.0). She finished first in conference in points, and second in kills and service aces per set. Those stellar stats led to Van Sickle being named Big West Conference Player of the Year.

Three other Rainbow Wahine were recognized with Amber Igiede, Kate Lang and Skyler Williams each earning a spot on the all-conference first team. Lang was also named to the all-freshman team.

The Rainbow Wahine begin post-season play on Dec. 3 when they take on Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash. First serve is 4:30 p.m. PT/2:30 p.m. HT.