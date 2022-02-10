Rainbow Warriors drop third straight game to first-place Long Beach 73-66

The Rainbow Warriors chase for first place took a step back on Thursday night.
In a battle with the Big West Conference's top team in Long Beach State, Hawaii fell short for the third straight game.
"Tough loss. Give them credit, there's a reason they've won 10 in a row. They deserved it," Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot said. "At the end of the day, we've lost three tough games by one or two possessions that could have gone either way. We're not as far off as we think, but we keep making the same mistakes that prevent us from getting over the hump and that's disappointing."
UH's 73-66 loss at the hands of The Beach featured a tale of two halves: a defensive-focused first half filled with 12 Hawaii turnovers and a offensive second half where LBSU knocked down shot after shot in the final minutes.
Noel Coleman, the league's premiere three-point marksman, was deadly from downtown tonight, hitting four three-pointers as he poured in 22 points on the night.
Long Beach State scored 45 in the second half, however, with Aboubacar Traore leading the way with 18 points.
But the key difference in this game, Hawaii shot just 30 percent from downtown with 15 turnovers, something this team admits it needs to change.
"We couldn't control their pressure," Coleman said. "We couldn't take care of the ball and that's what hurt us early on. We need to be consistent and steady with it, not being so non-chalant."