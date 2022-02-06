Rainbow Wahine forward Amy Atwell sets school three-point record

Although it took six seasons, Amy Atwell stands alone in the University of Hawaii record books.
In a 76-57 win over UC Riverside, Atwell's third three-pointer of the night put her atop the University's record book with 168 career three pointers, passing previous record holder Megan Tinnin.
"It felt pretty awesome," Atwell said. "To do it at home in front of our home fans, in front of our home crowd, to have my best friends sitting in the stands...it was a really great feeling."
According to Atwell, the moment would not have been possible if not for her family, teammates, assistant coaches and Wahine head coach Laura Beeman supporting her along the way.
"There's a lot of people I have to thank for this...but the number one person is coach Bee. She's always had faith in me from having a torn ACL and redshirting," she said. "She is a phenomenal woman and I hope to have her in my life for the rest of my life."
Beeman, who has seen Atwell through the lows of season-ending injuries and the highs of Big West wins, was grateful to be along for Atwell's ride.
"I'm incredibly proud," Beeman said. "I've watched this young lady go through a lot, through injuries and the pandemic and how she was going to navigate that...Just her maturation as a young woman and just to see her go out and put the work in, she's going to be incredibly successful in life because now she knows what that feels like."