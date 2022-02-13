Hawaii Softball wins first game of the season, head coach Bob Coolen wins 1,100th career game Feb 13, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email COURTESY: UH ATHLETICS UH ATHLETICS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hawaii softball head coach Bob Coolen continues to make history in Manoa. With a 7-5 victory over Cal State Bakersfield, Coolen is now in rarified air as the newest member of the 1,100-win club. Coolen, with his 1,100- , is just the 31st head coach in division one softball history to win 1,100 games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Sports Thousands cheer on Rainbow Warriors in first full-capacity game since 2019 Updated Nov 17, 2021 Sports Hawaii football families make most of fan ban at Homecoming game Updated Nov 17, 2021 Sports Episode 3: Island Football: UH vs. Oregon State, Iolani Football HC Wendell Look Updated Nov 17, 2021 Sports Hawaii football loses close Mountain West conference opener to reigning champs 17-13 Updated Nov 17, 2021 Uh-athletics Rainbow Wahine forward Amy Atwell sets school three-point record Updated Feb 6, 2022 UH Football Late Robert Kekaula, Colt Brennan Selected to University of Hawaii's Circle of Honor Updated Nov 17, 2021 Recommended for you