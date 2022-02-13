 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Softball wins first game of the season, head coach Bob Coolen wins 1,100th career game

Hawaii Softball wins first game of the season, head coach Bob Coolen wins 1,100th career game

COURTESY: UH ATHLETICS

 UH ATHLETICS

Hawaii softball head coach Bob Coolen continues to make history in Manoa. 

With a 7-5 victory over Cal State Bakersfield, Coolen is now in rarified air as the newest member of the 1,100-win club. 

Coolen, with his 1,100- , is just the 31st head coach in division one softball history to win 1,100 games.

