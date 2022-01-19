Hawaii Football Update: AD David Matlin interviews June Jones, others for head coaching position, QB A.J. Bianco commits to Nevada

The University of Hawaii football head coaching search continues and fans are at a fever pitch.
Days after former Hawaii head coach June Jones confirmed he had applied to the open head coaching position, sources tell KITV that UH Athletic Director David Matlin has already interviewed with June via Zoom. Matlin has also interviewed with a multitude of other candidates including former Hawaii and St. Louis QB Timmy Chang.
As much as fans might want the coveted golden triangle or UH trifecta of Jones, Chang and Rich Miano, the decision will ultimately be up to Matlin and UH President David Lassner.
The University says that they do not want to rush the decision, but with national signing day approaching in February, there is a sense of urgency to make one final push to pull in top recruits.
Speaking of Hawaii recruits, one Hawaii quarterback has flipped his commitment. St. Louis slinger A.J. Bianco is officially a member of the Wolf Pack! Today, Bianco announced via Twitter that he will be taking his talents to the University of Nevada.
Bianco was fully committed to play at Hawaii this fall, but didn't sign during the fall national signing day due to concerns with the football program at the time. Bianco admits that the decision to leave home was tough, but ultimately the right way to go.
"It was really difficult because this is the home team," Bianco said. "But the coaching staff at Nevada, I really liked them a lot. Coach Nate [Costa], he's the one I'm familiar with. He was at Oregon last year and once that job opened up in Nevada, he hit me up and went on my visit last weekend and met the entire coaching staff. It was great to be up there, a lot of familiar faces so I'm excited."