Hawaii Football Update: AD David Matlin addresses concerns with Board of Regents, former UH linebacker Darryl McBride starts student athlete food fund

Today the University of Hawaii's Board of Regents talked about the only thing on people's minds lately: Rainbow Warrior Football.
Along with a host of other topics, the board listened to a presentation from University Athletic Director David Matlin who addressed concerns raised during the now infamous Hawaii State Senate hearing back in early January.
Matlin presented the board with the athletic department's response to numerous issues including student athlete mental health services, the college football transfer portal and the financial budget in regards to fundraising.
Included in today's meeting were also numerous proposed facility upgrades on the Manoa campus including improvements to the Alexander C. Waterhouse Training Facility which is set to have over $2 million in upgrades including a better weight room and nutrition center. Along with changes to the Rainbow Warrior football locker room, Matlin introduced the opportunity to add a High Performance Center that would serve as a facility to host academics, health and equipment offices, and locker rooms.
The proposed addition of a nutrition center to the existing infrastructure comes after recent comments made by current UH players Kolby Wyatt and Dior Scott. According to the athletic department, the University has spent on average just north of $750,000 from 2016-2019 on food for its 450 student athletes, which comes out to roughly $1,600 per athlete per year and just shy of $140 a month.
Some players say sometimes that money isn't enough. And in response, two former Rainbow Warriors are looking to help put food on the table for student athletes.
Former UH linebacker Darryl McBride Jr. and offensive lineman RJ Hollis have teamed up with the UH Foundation to create the "Fruition 4 Nutrition Fund" to ensure no athlete goes hungry.
"Not many players eat all year long and if we can have food all year long, that's something that can encourage recruits to come to our program. It's going to go a long way," McBride said. "As human beings, we have to eat. And as football players, that's one thing we're worried about after practice is an empty stomach."
The plan for fund is to start accepting donations come national signing day which will fall this year on February 2nd.