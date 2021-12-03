Hawaii football to play Memphis in Hawaii Bowl

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch is now in effect for
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow
of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be
closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots
due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in
the Big Island's Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui,
may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long
detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may
also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow-
moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture
associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short
term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for
heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west
of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will
gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will
bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into
next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening,
then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly
today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will
gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night,
then slowly lower through the first part of next week.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday.
* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 11 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
After initial reports from Brett McMurphy on Thursday, the University of Hawaii made the news official on Friday morning: the Rainbow Warriors are going to a bowl game.
UH confirmed Friday morning that the team accepted an invitation to compete against the University of Memphis in the 2021 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl at 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa.
The addition of Hawaii was made possible after the NCAA added another bowl game in Texas with two teams to be named later, leaving a space open for Hawaii to make a bowl game.
And although there was some conjecture that the Rainbow Warriors would miss out on the bowl game fun since they did not have a record .500 or above, senior defensive back Eugene Ford felt a higher power at work this week.
"I prayed the night before that I would get another game, another championship under our belt," Ford said. "I can leave here with three rings and when we heard, the locker room was lit. Everyone is excited for it."
Hawaii's bowl game announcement could not have come at a better time.
This week, numerous starters (including star quarterback and local product Chevan Cordeiro) announced that they would be entering the transfer portal, essentially ending their tenure at the University of Hawaii.
For head coach Todd Graham, he's simply excited to get back to business with the players that have stuck around.
"I guess that's the new way of life in college football is that it's an emotional roller coaster," Graham said. "But, bottom line is that we're here and we practiced last night and practiced today just trying to get our timing back and heal up a little bit...We're excited and very blessed to have this opportunity."
Tickets for the 2021 EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl are currently on sale at etickethawaii.com or at the UH Ticket Office.
All attendees must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test and download the LumiSight UH app where they will upload their vaccination card/test results and complete the daily health check-in.