Timmy Chang's era as Rainbow Warrior head coach begins with first day of spring practice

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Northwest Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
At 741 PM HST, Doppler radar indicated several strong thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms
were located in the Kauai Channel moving towards the west-southwest
at 25 knots.
Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, FAD Buoy EK, Kilauea Lighthouse, Kikiaola
Harbor, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy CO and Kukuiula Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher
waves...and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
&&
Two months to the day after the University of Hawaii legend signed his name on the dotted line, Timmy Chang officially began his tenure in Manoa.
And fter months of coaching turnover, players transferring and being away from the gridiron, the Rainbow Warriors returned to the practice field today for their first day of spring ball under their new head coach.
For the legendary 'Bows quarterback who once called Manoa home, today's practice was a much-anticipated return home.
"Man, it's pretty special, especially seeing the old teammates come out. This is unreal, it's a surreal moment," Chang said after practice.
For the first time head coach (and long-time position coach), adjusting to a new role was "different, but good," he said.
"Of course, it's not going to look the best on the first day," Chang said. "But we're just getting started and getting into a routine and setting the standard of what these guys need to do, how they need to be, how they need to practice and setting up that culture was important for us today."
The players meanwhile were also excited to return to the field.
"It just felt good to be out there again playing the game that we all love," wide receiver Jonah Panoke said. "With the new coaching staff, they've been out there preparing us for this day. There's no doubt there's a lot of growing to do, but we'll be ready."
"I'm extremely excited to be out here with this new group of boys, new head coach, everything is new," offensive lineman Ilm Manning said. "A majority of our players are really good--it was a good day. It was surprisingly good for our first day of spring ball."
The team did have to deal with some day one negatives, though: cramps, missed assignments and the absence of their former teammates who are now prepping at other schools.
But the addition of new players--the bows emphasize--is a strength and that chemistry with the new players will come with time. Transitions are hard, but they say they're ready for the challenge.
"Not taking anything away from the old coaches, but having more team activities, the new energy and environment helps it build relationships," linebacker Penei Pavihi said. "Just showing what we've got to the world. The diversity you have on this team, you don't find this anywhere else and it's just a special place to be at."