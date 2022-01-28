Timmy Chang introduced as new Hawaii Football head coach

The Timmy Chang era has officially begun in Manoa.
Chang was officially introduced in front of the entire Hawaii Football community on Friday morning as the University's 25th head coach.
"This is surreal for me," Chang said. "It's unbelievable. It's amazing that my kids get to see daddy in his home state. My wife has been so supportive of me and this journey. We've been travelling, it seems like every two years we move....but the goal never changes. I'm going to pour everything into this program and these kids."
University Athletic Director David Matlin and President David Lassner were among one of many Hawaii athletic figureheads in attendance to formally welcome Chang into the University's athletic community.
"He's been gone for 17 years, coached against us and beat us a few times," Matlin said. "But today, he coaches for us. He's arrived at the end of the rainbow and I'm excited to watch him lead our young men. Welcome home, Timmy Chang."
The legendary Bows quarterback was met with applause from Rainbow Warriors past and present plus Warrior basketball head coach Eran Ganot.
Among the numerous topics mentioned during his speech and following question-and-answer sessions, Chang emphasized a return to the glory days of Hawaii Football.
Chang referenced the fan support the team had back in the early 2000s and the need for his team to win football games in order to rebuild this football program.
"I don't want there to be a seat open, I want people to have to fight to get into the seats," Chang said. "I want it to be like they want to be here, but that starts with putting together a product that people can rally around. I want this thing rocking. I want it to be as fun as when I played."
While Chang is excited for the future of the program, he admitted there is so much unknown with the future of the team.
The big day he's referencing, of course, is February 2nd: national signing day--when Hawaii football will see a much-needed boost of transfers and high school prospects to its currently depleted roster.