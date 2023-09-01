 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanford, Cal and SMU to join Atlantic Coast Conference

  • 0

(CNN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is expanding to 18 schools with the addition of Stanford, Southern Methodist University (SMU) and the University of California-Berkeley, after a vote by the conference’s board of directors on Friday.

In a statement, the conference announced the schools would be members with full voting privileges starting from July 2024 – SMU will officially join in July 2024 and Stanford and Cal will do so the following month. They will begin competing in the ACC from the start of the 2024/25 academic year.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred