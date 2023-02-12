 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

'Sorry but I don't like that call!': The controversial penalty call which played a decisive role in Super Bowl LVII outcome

'Sorry but I don't like that call!': The controversial penalty call which played a decisive role in Super Bowl LVII outcome

James Bradberry (left) of the Philadelphia Eagles was called for holding Kansas City's JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl.

 Sarah Stier/Getty Images

With Super Bowl LVII tied 35-35 with just 1:54 remaining, the Kansas City Chiefs faced a critical third down in Philadelphia Eagles territory to keep their drive continuing and run out some clock before attempting a game-winning field goal.

Chiefs quarterback -- and newly anointed NFL MVP -- Patrick Mahomes waited and threw a pass towards the endzone in the direction of JuJu Smith-Schuster, only for it to fall to the Arizona turf.

