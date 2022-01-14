Sony Open Round One Recap: defending champ Kevin Na leads at -9

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet due to a west-northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui
County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The first day of the Sony Open in Hawaii is in the books. And although a lot has changed--fans are back in attendance after COVID-19, some of the sports biggest stars are sitting out and new faces have entered the fold--some things remain the same.
2021 Sony Open champion Kevin Na is once again the leader after a 9-under performance in the first round that featured an eagle on the 9th hole.
But Na wasn't the only pro who was playing with the metaphorical limbo stick: how low did they go?
Along with Na, nine golfers posted a score of 6-under or better, including Michael Thompson (-7) who featured some excellent chips out of the bunker to save par when he needed to.
The veteran Jim Furyk proved you can teach an old dog new tricks as he aced the 17th and finished the day one off the lead with an 8-under score, tied with Russell Henley for second place.
All eyes were on the 12:50 group with 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Cameron Smith who was not nearly as crisp on O'ahu as he was on Maui, but he still kept pace and finished the day at 3-under.
Meanwhile, some of the more inexperienced players were getting a chance to shine, including the number one amateur in the world Keita Nakajima. The Japanese star would wrap up the day tied with Smith at 3-under par.
Fellow amateur and Maryknoll grad Peter Jung joined a field of seven Hawaii golfers. Some have a good chance to make the cut, but for a majority of these golfers, they were just happy to share the big stage with some of golf's best.
"It's an honor," Jung said. "It's something we don't get to play in very often and I'm very fortunate to play this twice....playing with the pros, you get nervous, you get the butterflies. It's just learning....I have nothing to lose in it tournament. It's very valuable and money can't buy this."
"Yeah, all the people, all the spectators, all the players out here, you dream of this, playing in PGA Tour events. It is a lot to take in," former University of Hawaii and Mililani golfer Jared Sawada said. "It is different and even though played it so many times, it's still nerve-wracking for sure."
Round two action begins bright and early on Friday morning with those Hawaii golfers looking to make their chase for the million-dollar prize.