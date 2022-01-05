...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas increasing to 10 to 15 feet due to a large northwest
swell.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters, except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Rainbow Warriors sweep Loyola-Chicago to after championship banner reveal
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2022 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team honored the 2021 National Championship-winning team the only way they know how: a 3-0 sweep over #7 Loyola-Chicago.
Although the season-opening win over the Ramblers was important towards Hawaii's title defense, the raising of the 2021 championship banner inside the Stan Sheriff Center evoked an emotional response from the 2022 squad.
"It was certainly emotional, not only to see the physical representation of our effort, but rejoicing with everyone in the Stan," sophomore middle blocker Guilherme Voss said. "Just seeing what it was all for, seeing who we did it for. It was magical."
The 'Bows started the game off hot with a 25-14 first set win thanks to kills from Chaz Galloway and Voss. In the second set, however, the Ramblers started to mount a comeback--forcing a 21-21 tie before Hawaii too0k the final four points. Loyola-Chicago's Cole Schlothauer was the team's marksman and finished the game with a team-high 10 kills.
In the end, UH finished with a dominant 25-18 third set victory to complete the opening night sweep.
The Rainbow Warriors and Ramblers play again on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.