Rainbow Warriors sweep Loyola-Chicago to after championship banner reveal

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2022 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team honored the 2021 National Championship-winning team the only way they know how: a 3-0 sweep over #7 Loyola-Chicago. 

Although the season-opening win over the Ramblers was important towards Hawaii's title defense, the raising of the 2021 championship banner inside the Stan Sheriff Center evoked an emotional response from the 2022 squad. 

"It was certainly emotional, not only to see the physical representation of our effort, but rejoicing with everyone in the Stan," sophomore middle blocker Guilherme Voss said. "Just seeing what it was all for, seeing who we did it for. It was magical."

The 'Bows started the game off hot with a 25-14 first set win thanks to kills from Chaz Galloway and Voss. In the second set, however, the Ramblers started to mount a comeback--forcing a 21-21 tie before Hawaii too0k the final four points. Loyola-Chicago's Cole Schlothauer was the team's marksman and finished the game with a team-high 10 kills. 

In the end, UH finished with a dominant 25-18 third set victory to complete the opening night sweep. 

The Rainbow Warriors and Ramblers play again on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. 

Have a story idea or sporting event he should cover? Email Keith at kdemolder@kitv.com

Tags

