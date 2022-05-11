Rainbow Warrior volleyball team's national championship inspiring Warrior baseball team

The Rainbow Warrior volleyball team made history on Saturday night, winning its second-straight NCAA national championship.
But just days after the Bows went back-to-back, their impact is still being felt all over Manoa.
"It was awesome, we had a lot of alums in town and we were watching it live," pitching coach Mathew Troupe said. "As we look at that from our side, we look at it and see that it can be done. Soon, we're going to be at a good spot competing for a national championship. To see them do that it was huge."
"I actually saw some of the volleyball players in the weight room today getting after it for next season, and they were getting ready, their goal is repeat as national champions next year," Hawaii outfielder Cole Cabrera said. "And just seeing that mentality, we really want to put our school on the map again--especially with this baseball team. Hopefully we can pull off something like that. All we can do is play our game and hopefully find our way into the post-season come June."
With the volleyball season over, attention has now turned to the post-season aspirations of the warrior baseball team. But, much like volleyball, the Basebows are going to need some help in order to sniff post-season glory.
With just nine conference games left for Hawaii (22-20, 13-8) before the end of the regular season, they're going to need a miracle to win the Big West Conference title. To take the title, conference leader UC Santa Barbara would have to lose all six of their remaining conference games, Cal Poly would have to lose all of its games and UH would need to win all of its remaining games. The Bows could do it on their end, after all they're coming off their fifth straight series win after taking two of three from UNLV this weekend.
We have seen two big west teams earn a spot in the regionals (both UCSB and UCI went in 2021), but it's unlikely this season with Hawaii's non-conference losses.
Either way, the bows have one goal in mind: 30 wins or bust.
"That's the goal is to reach a regional," Cabrera said. "And although we're not first place in the Big West, we have something to play for and that's kind of the vibe that's resonating within the team: to win as many games as we can to hopefully hear our name called to earn a regional bid."
"Of course it's always fun winning ball games, but even when we were dropping some games, we would find a way to finish the weekend strong," Troupe said. "The guys find a way to bounce back...we're going to keep the same approach as we have all year long and we'll get to the end of the season, lift our head up and see where we're at."
Hawaii will host Cal State Northridge Thursday night for the first game of a three-game series.