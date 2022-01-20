Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to induct classes of 2021, 2022 during celebration dinner

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday night highlights current Polynesian Football stars. Another part of this week’s festivities is Friday night's celebration dinner, where the Polynesian players who paved the path are honored.
Friday night’s celebration dinner will include double the talent. With the coronavirus pandemic canceling the 2021 event, both the 2021 and 2022 inductees will be honored.
The 2021 inductees are brothers Al and Niko Noga, and Charlie Wedemeyer.
KITV4 spoke with Lucy Wedemeyer, who will be at the dinner representing her late husband.
“A lot of emotion, it's still there. Just pure joy. Charlie was never one to be in the spotlight,” Lucy said.
Charlie Wedemeyer was Hawaii Prep Athlete of the Decade in the 1960s, playing football, basketball, and baseball at Punahou before moving on to Michigan State where he won a championship with the Spartans in 1966.
“I've known Charlie since I was in high school and pound for pound of course he's the best athlete I've seen in my era and that includes yours truly,” said former MSU teammate and 2018 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductee, Bob Apisa.
But it’s his contribution in the coaching world that lands him in the hall of fame. And it isn’t because of his winning record – 78-18-1, at Los Gatos High School in the San Francisco Bay Area – but for his love for the game.
“We were at a game one time, and he watched the other team and we kind of creamed them and he talked to the other coaches, and we went behind the stands and he worked with the quarterback after the game. He said, he's so talented but look at this. He had such a keen eye,” Apisa recalled.
And also his determination to teach and coach for 30 years after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“In the beginning, it was really tough. I told him it was our disease, we are still a team,” Lucy said.
And what a team the high school sweethearts were. Wedemeyer was eventually forced to coach from a golf cart. And when he lost his voice to the disease, Lucy was there to read his lips and relay the calls.
“I know it's very important to my husband, because he still speaks through me. He would tell the kids, ‘No matter what happens to you, there's always something positive that's going to come out – look for it, and go for it – don't dwell on the fumbles, the missed calls, and difficulties in life,’” Lucy said.
You could call it serendipitous that on the same night another Hawaii legend who played a key role in Wedemeyer’s football career is also being inducted into the hall of fame, Thomas Kaulukukui, as part of the 2022 class.
“There are so many qualified possible inductees. So I was very excited that they chose him to join a very select group,” said Kaulukukui’s son, Thomas Jr.
From Hilo, Kaulukukui was the first University of Hawaii athlete to earn All-American recognition as a football player in the 1930s. He also earned 17 letters in five different sports.
“What made him stand out was he was diminutive they would say. He was 5'5", 145 pounds but an unusual athlete,” Thomas Jr. said.
Kaulukukui has a knack for coaching, too, leading UH to a 34-18-3 record in six seasons as head coach. And he didn’t stop there. He found other ways to play a role in the sport in the islands.
“He was the founder of Pop Warner football in Hawaii in the mid-1950s. He sent about 10 players from Hawaii to Michigan State University who achieved greatness there including two inductees to the Polynesian Hall of Fame – Bob Apisa and Charlie Wedemeyer,” Thomas Jr. said.
“He is the very first All-American from Hawaii and Herman Wedemeyer, Charlie's brother was the second, and I followed their footsteps,” Apisa said.
Joining Kaulukukui in the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 is Mike Iupati and Malcolm Floyd.
The dinner is Friday night. KITV4’s Keith Demolder will have live coverage of the event.