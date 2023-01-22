 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

An XXL west-northwest to northwest swell will generate locally
strong surges and currents in exposed harbors through Monday.
Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors
affected will include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on
Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big
Island.

Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.

NFL Playoffs: 49ers defeat Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals beat Buffalo Bills

  • 0

After the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants respectively, all eyes were on the remaining Divisional Round matchups Sunday, with the Buffalo Bills facing the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bills fell to the Bengals 27-10, and the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12.

