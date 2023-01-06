 Skip to main content
Local boy to compete in Jiu Jitsu 'Fight to Win' Tournament against big name

"Fight to Win" Tournament will feature some of the world's best Jiu Jitsu fighters -- including Hawaii local Jeremy Nitta.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local boy Jeremy Nitta will be facing off against Brazilian world champion Horlando Monteiro on Saturday. 

Nitta who owns his own Jiu Jitsu studio in Kapolei is excited to finally fight Monteiro. The two are good friends, but have also fought each other before. 

