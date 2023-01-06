Local boy to compete in Jiu Jitsu 'Fight to Win' Tournament against big name By KITV4 Web Staff Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "Fight to Win" Tournament will feature some of the world's best Jiu Jitsu fighters -- including Hawaii local Jeremy Nitta. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local boy Jeremy Nitta will be facing off against Brazilian world champion Horlando Monteiro on Saturday. Nitta who owns his own Jiu Jitsu studio in Kapolei is excited to finally fight Monteiro. The two are good friends, but have also fought each other before. The Fight to Win event takes place Saturday, January 7 at the Hawaii Convention Center. Read more about the anticipated event, and get tickets to see Nitta here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Sports Waianae's Football field in running for best in the country Updated Nov 15, 2021 Sports Rainbow Wahine Volleyball jump to No. 18 in AVCA Coaches Poll Updated Nov 13, 2021 Local 2022 Moloka'i Hoe Race canceled over 'health and wellness' concerns Updated Feb 11, 2022 National World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year's Day Updated Dec 29, 2022 Sports Hawaii football loses close Mountain West conference opener to reigning champs 17-13 Updated Nov 17, 2021 Sports Rainbow players searching for answers after USC split Updated Aug 30, 2022 Recommended for you