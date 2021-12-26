...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt and seas to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Kahuku enacts revenge on St. Louis, wins first ever open division title, 'Iolani completes redemption season with D-I championship
The first week of the HHSAA State Football Championships are now over: the Kahuku Red Raiders (Open Division) and Iolani Raiders (Division I) emerged victorious, capping of special seasons for both teams.
In the state's highest division, the Red Raiders captured their first ever open division title, blowing out the St. Louis Crusaders 49-14. Although St. Louis mounted a brief 14-point comeback in the second quarter (Boston Opetaia TD run, 46-yard TD Trech Kekahuna catch from A.J. Bianco), Kahuku's initial 28-0 start was too much to overcome.
In the end, the Kahuku offense was firing on all cylinders: QB Jason Mariteragi completed 10-of-13 for 186 yards and three touchdowns (nearly all going to Kainoa Carvalho), while the Red Raider running game rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry.
A.J. Bianco finished the championship with 143 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 11-for-20 passing.
The win marks the first time in four open division title game matchups that Kahuku has bested St. Louis and the first time St. Louis has lost a state title game to Kahuku since 2015.
For the 10-0 team from the North Shore, the win remarks a return to dominance and a chance to remember some special coaches along the way.
In the division one title game, the 'Iolani Raiders flipped the script in 2021 after their 2019 loss to Hilo in the state title game. Against Lahainaluna, the Raiders completed their perfect 11-0 season with a perfect game: a 38-0 victory.
Along with a defense that allowed just 132 yards to Lahainaluna, the Raider offense was efficient. Kualau Manuel completed 13-of-16 for 173 yards and three touchdowns to Kai Preusser, Taniela Taliauili and Keao Miyahira.