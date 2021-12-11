...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
University Lab Jr. Bows win Hawaii state volleyball title in five-set thriller, Kamehameha upsets Punahou for DI title
The Hawaii high school volleyball season concluded on Saturday with two championship battles of epic proportions.
In the division II matchup, the Le Jardin Bulldogs and University Lab School Jr. Bows battled in a thrilling match that took five sets to complete. The Jr. Bows, despite allowing a 2-0 lead to slip away, eventually regained their footing in the fifth set to capture their first state title in the last 30 years.
For University star Milan Ah Yat (who finished the game with 32 kills), after a five-set game in the semi-finals vs. Damien, winning yet another five-setter was a true test of wills.
"It was really hard and it just felt good to push through, to persevere," Ah Yat said. "The journey has been really long and tiring, honestly. But it was all worth it in the end."
Head coach Brad Miller credits his team for sticking through a season filled with challenges.
"We played our entire season without a home gym," Miller said. "We finished fifth in the ILH and then make a run. And this tournament, backs against the wall multiple times. I think it's that adversity we faced in July, August, September that really carried through to now. I can't stop smiling because this is 19 weeks of stress just like off. These girls deserve it and I'm so happy for them."
Meanwhile, the Kamehameha-Kapalama Warriors upset the number one-seeded Punahou Buffanblu in the division one championship with a 3-0 sweep.
Warriors Devin Kahahawai (16 kills), Maui Robins (14 kills, 15 digs) and Adrianna Arquette (12 kills) had three players in double-digit kill totals, while Lulu Uluave for Punahou led the way with 10 kills and 12 digs.
Although Punahou made a run in the final set, the Warriors were too much with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 win to clinch the 2021 state title.