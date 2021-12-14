Iolani football prepared for state title runs despite month-long hiatus

The high school football regular seasons are coming to a close this week which means the long awaited HHSAA state playoffs have finally returned.
And although every state qualifier is returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, two private school teams will be returning to play for the first time in over a month.
The D-I ILH champion and #2 seeded Iolani Raiders will battle the Aiea Na Ali'i in the first round of the D-I playoffs with their last game coming on Nov. 19th against the Roosevelt Rough Riders (a 40-7 win).
It's an opportunity for the team to get back in the swing of football, but also marks a chance for redemption after the Raiders' 2019 title game loss to Hilo.
"The last time these seniors stepped on the field, they experience a little bit of what the world is like, a little bit of heartbreak," Iolani head coach Wendell Look said. "Since losing that final game to Hilo, they've been on a mission for two years to get back to the state final. Their process of getting back and accepting the challenge has been outstanding."
For seniors like running back Brody Bantolina, this season has illustrated the importance of gratitude and playing every game like its your last.
"Leaving something on the field is one of the great pitfalls," he said. "There's a lot of players that wish they could have done things better. At the end of the day it's about leaving it all out on the field. And if you're able to leave it all out there, you're not losing."