...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for
heavy showers and thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu tonight.
These areas which have seen significant rainfall over the
past couple days and any training of these heavy showers and
thunderstorms could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
Hawaii Sports Year In Review: Remembering The Best and Worst Moments of 2021
HONOLULU (KITV4) - This year in Hawaii sports featured everything.
Just like every year of course there were championships, games won, history made, and upsets of a different caliber. But, most importantly, there was Hawaii players making big plays on the biggest of stages.
And as much as this year was about winning, it was also about loss. 2021 was about the death of Colt Brennan, a legend who changed lives on the field, and Robert Kekaula, another legend who changed lives off of it.
2021 was another year of COVID-19 shutting down games and shutting out fans. It was also a year of controversy for the University of Hawaii football team: a rollercoaster season filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
But this year was also about redemption: Mililani star McKenzie Milton coming back from unspeakable odds and finding a way to succeed.
2021 was a year of pushing yourself to the limit: Kiyomi Sheppard paddleboarding from Moloka'i to O'ahu in the span of hours.
It was a year of world champ John John Florence making everyone stop and stare. And a year of Carissa Moore showing the world what Hawaii is all about.
It was a year to say goodbye to some Rainbow Wahine legends after one last ride into the sunset.
Enjoy the highlights of 2021, a year hawaii sports fans will never forget.