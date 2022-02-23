Hawaii men's basketball hopes to send off seniors Mate Colina, Jerome Desrosiers and Junior Madut with wins in final home games

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Big Island Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
This week marks the end of many things for Hawaii men's basketball.
For starters, this week's games against Cal Poly (Thursday) and Cal State Bakersfield (Saturday) mark the final home games of the season for the Rainbow Warriors and the final home games of the careers of three senior basketball stars.
Along with four-year player Mate Colina, transfers Jerome Desrosiers and Junior Madut will be playing in the Stan Sheriff Center for the final time on Saturday night.
For the sharp-shooting Madut, this week marks a bittersweet, yet unexpected moment.
"It's been something that I didn't expect, I didn't know how special this place would be," Madut said. "How the fans and everybody in the community would be...it's bittersweet, but I'm just taking in every moment, just cherishing every single moment I have in the locker room, every single time I ride on my moped through Hawaii. I cherish those moments right now."
Fellow senior Mate Colina will graduate this year as well with plans to pursue a professional career playing Australian-rules football rather than basketball.
The Aussie believes that his time in Hawaii would not have been as special if it wasn't for his teammates.
"It feels like another family, once the final buzzer hits, it'll really hit home," Colina said. "It'll be nice to have my family in town just to share the moment with them and this great group of guys around me as well. It's going to be really exciting."
And although head coach Eran Ganot has not been around Desrosiers nor Madut for their entire careers, he is proud of the legacy these three seniors are leaving behind in Manoa.
"It's why you coach: to be around great young men and to develop them on the court, off the court, in the classroom and I'm going to continue to thank them and sing their praises all week and have all year," Ganot said. "You have to praise their effort all season and they've been about a lot for us and for me personally."