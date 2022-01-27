Hawaii Football: Timmy Chang completes coaching staff

Hawaii Football's new coaching staff is complete.
Timmy Chang added two new faces to his proverbial "Braddahhood" on Thursday with the additions of Ian Shoemaker (offensive coordinator) and Thomas Sheffield (associate head coach, special teams coordinator).
Along with the former-linebacker-turned-defensive-coordinator Jacob Yoro, the new Hawaii staff includes a mixture of old and new in Abraham Elimimian (defensive backs), former Bow Chris Brown (inside linebackers), Keiki Misipeka (running backs), Roman Sapolu (offensive line) and Kody Cooke (strength and conditioning).
Thursday's hires, however, might be the most important.
Sheffield, who describes himself as Timmy Chang's best friend, will arrive in the islands with a unique bond to the newest UH head coach. After spending time with Chang at Nevada, Sheffield aims to help out a Rainbow Warrior special teams unit that struggled last year in the return game with mishandled and blocked punts galore. The return game also ranked 93rd and 89th in the country in punt return and kickoff return yards in 2021.
"Our identity is to create chaos," Sheffield said. "We're going to stay on the attack. I expect us to be aggressive in our coverage, getting after the ball. I expect us as coaches to find a really good returner and allow him to do what he does best: return the ball and take that thing into the end zone."
But the biggest addition to the staff is Shoemaker. The long-time assistant coach made a name for himself at Central Washington and Eastern Washington where he was a part of one of the most loaded offenses in the FCS. In 2021, Shoemaker's Eagles ranked top five in the nation in scoring (48 points) and yards (524.8 yards per game).
The new offensive coordinator hopes to blend elements of the run and shoot with a zone read option game he's been known for. Overall, he's excited to get to work with Hawaii's big playmakers including freshman QB Brayden Schager.
"Obviously, big-time arm talent is what I've seen so far," Shoemaker said. "What I'm looking and will be evaluating for in the spring is can they add anything in the run game? Can they be athletic enough to move the pocket? I'm super excited to be working with FBS quarterbacks."
In terms of what to expect defensively, Yoro says it's a waiting game at this point. With national signing day coming up on February 2nd, Yoro says this coaching staff will adjust according to what players decide to sign on with Hawaii.
"I believe we need to create this defense around the personnel that we have to be able to highlight the strengths of our personnel and be able to hide some of our deficiencies," Yoro said. "There's going to be some changes. As we continue to bring guys into the fold, we're going to build things off of that."