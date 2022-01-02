Football Sights and Sounds: Kapa'a Wins 2021 D-II Title

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for
heavy showers and thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu tonight.
These areas which have seen significant rainfall over the
past couple days and any training of these heavy showers and
thunderstorms could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
For the first time ever, a team from Kauai is taking home a state title. The Kapa'a Warriors, with their metric-ton offensive line and stud running game, blew out the Kamehameha-Maui Warriors in a game to remember. Along with a gallons of rain, there were also plenty of touchdowns scored in the 2021 "Rain Bowl."
Here are the sights and sounds, the best moments from a wild finish to the 2021 football season.