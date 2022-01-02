Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU THROUGH TONIGHT...

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for
heavy showers and thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu tonight.
These areas which have seen significant rainfall over the
past couple days and any training of these heavy showers and
thunderstorms could result in flash flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.

&&

Football Sights and Sounds: Kapa'a Wins 2021 D-II Title

  • Updated
  • 0
Kapa'a routs Kamehameha-Maui 61-7, wins Kauai's first state title

For the first time ever, a team from Kauai is taking home a state title. The Kapa'a Warriors, with their metric-ton offensive line and stud running game, blew out the Kamehameha-Maui Warriors in a game to remember. Along with a gallons of rain, there were also plenty of touchdowns scored in the 2021 "Rain Bowl."

Here are the sights and sounds, the best moments from a wild finish to the 2021 football season.

Have a story idea or sporting event he should cover? Email Keith at kdemolder@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you