Early Signing Day: University of Hawaii adds 9 signees, 8 local products sign letters of intent

Although there are numerous National Signing Days across the sports calendar, today’s marks the early signing day for thousands football players all across the country, including some lucky players in Hawaii.
Here are some local boys who signed their college commitments today:
Keenan McCaddy, DB Moanalua: Boise State
Tavo Motuapuaka, OL Mililani: Utah State
Tevarua Tafiti, LB Punahou: Stanford
Kaeo Akana, LB Roosevelt: Utah
La'akea Kapoi, OL St. Louis: San Diego State
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL St. Louis: Arizona
Meanwhile, a couple of local boys committed to a school a little bit closer to home. St. Louis stars OL Ethan Spencer and DB Kona Moore made the University of Hawaii their next athletic home.
Here are the other seven recruits that signed their letters of intent with the 'Bows today:
Malachi Finau, DL St. John Bosco (CA)
Noah Kema, LB Snow College (UT)
Junior Ta'ase, OL Aquinas (CA)
Cam'Ron Bell, DB College of the Canyons (CA)
Tylan Hines, RB Air Force Academy (CO)
Virdel Edwards, DB Iowa State (IA)
Chigozie Anusiem, DB UC-Berkeley (CA)
While more recruits are expected to sign in February, head coach Todd Graham is pleased with how his program recruited in-state talent here in Hawaii.
"I'm pleased today. Most of these guys are from Hawaii, the others have family from here. Obviously, that's a key for us," Graham said. "We're confident that we'll add even more. It's important to get and keep those guys here. That's our focus and I was very pleased to have those guys in this class."
Speaking of local talent, noticeably absent from today's festivities was St. Louis quarterback A.J. Bianco.
In talking with KITV this week, the three star says he's still committed to UH and that he is highly likely to sign on with the Rainbow Warriors in February. But, the senior still has his hesitations after the team's recent turmoil, most notably with fellow Crusader quarterback--and good friend--Chevan Cordeiro electing to transfer to San Jose State.
As he explains, there's a lot of factors surrounding this decision.
"Honestly a big part of it is I want to see where the program's at after the bowl game. I've been hearing a lot of rumors and I know a lot of guys on the team and a lot of guys have reached out to me and I just want to see what the team's looking like," he said. "I want to be 100 percent before I make this decision and I'm not there right now...that's why I'm waiting until February so I can be sure."
And although there has been much discourse on the reported turmoil surrounding the football program, the team's recent departures have put some question marks in the minds of some recruits..
Coach Graham responded to questions surrounding if he's concerned about losing recruits with a simple answer.
"No. I think our players have done a tremendous job. What we do is be transparent and be honest with people and that's what we've done," he said. "Our players have done a tremendous job when [recruits] have come here and developed a relationship so they feel comfortable and know what we're all about."