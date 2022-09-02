 Skip to main content
College Football Playoff to expand to include 12 teams no later than 2026

Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with the National Championship trophy on January 10. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers has unanimously approved expanding the current four-team playoff format to include 12 schools.

 Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers has unanimously approved expanding the current four-team playoff format to include 12 schools, the board announced Friday.

The new format is set to begin in 2026 but the board has tasked the College Football Management Committee to try to implement the expansion earlier, following the 2024 or 2025 season.

