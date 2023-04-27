 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers select QB Bryce Young with first pick of NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
The draft is being held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

 David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have selected University of Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young with the first pick of the NFL Draft.

"It's surreal. It's a dream come true," Young told the ESPN broadcast. "As amazing of a moment this is, I'm going to try to live in this moment. I can't wait to get to work and start building off of it."

CNN's Ben Morse contributed to this report.

