Bellator 278/279 mark return of MMA, local fighters to Hawaii

Although some eyeballs will be at the Stan Sheriff center for the Big West Men's Volleyball Championships, for the first time in nearly three years, the ring will be king in Hawaii.
Mixed martial arts is back on O'ahu.
Bellator 278 and 279 mark the return of professional fighting back to Hawaii with plenty of local firepower including a former champ who's out to prove she ain't done yet.
"I just realized I love this way too much to give it up so easily," Ilima-Lei Macfarlane said. "I'm just excited to get back in there. I want to show everybody that you might have some setbacks in life, but it's how you respond to them that determines who you are...And being in Hawaii, it makes everything that much better."
Along with Macfarlane in Saturday night's flyweight bout, this weekend's fights will feature nine local fighters from the aloha state: Makoa cooper, Scotty Hao, Nainoa Dung, Kai Kamaka III, Yancy Medeiros, Keoni Diggs, Ryan Dela Cruz and Sumiko Inaba.
For Ewa Beach native Kamaka, the opportunity to fight with his fellow local boys is a long-awaited honor.
"I take lots of pride in that," Kamaka III said. "That's what I wanted as a little kid is to be one of the best in the world. But I don't want to be a hometown hero, I want to be a household name."
"I'm just trying to give back to my friends, family and fans. I haven't fought here ever since I started fighting out of Hawaii. I always wanted to come back and give back to the fans," Yancy Medeiros said. "We can definitely have a good fight April 23rd, because I'm going to show all of my aloha"
Along from the local talent, multiple Bellator championships will be decided on Friday and Saturday night, including the women's flyweight title between champion Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmouche–a veteran looking to hand the champ her first career loss.
"I think everyone talks about her being a black belt in judo," Carmouche said. "That's honestly the most challenging thing, but at the same time, if the ground's where she wants to go, I'd love to show her what the ground looks like with me."
Bellator 278 begins on Friday at the Neil Blaisdell Center at 3 p.m. HT or you an watch live on Youtube for the preliminary card, and then 4 p.m. on Friday, 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for the main cards pay-per-view on Showtime.
Special note: Bellator president Scott Coker, comes from a military family. He grew up in Korea and loved the military events he would attend as a kid so in return Bellator 278 will be free for current military personnel, veterans and first responders.