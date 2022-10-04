 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge breaks single-season American League home run record with No. 62

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record, hitting his 62nd blast of the year in a game Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

Judge connected for the record home run off Rangers starting pitcher Jesus Tinoco in the first inning of the second game of a double header in Arlington, Texas.

