Hawaii men's, women's basketball teams on cusp of Big West Conference regular season titles

The final week of the college basketball season is upon us. And for the first time in a long time both the University of Hawaii basketball teams are in place to take home regular season titles and first-round BYEs in the Big West Conference Tournament next week.
The Rainbow Wahine are the Queens of the Big West after winning two games on the road over Cal Poly and Cal State Bakersfield, and now have an opportunity to win the regular season title if they win Thursday night at home against CSUN and both UC Irvine and Long Beach State both lose.
And sure, to clinch a title at home would be sweet, but these are also senior forward Amy Atwell's final two home games Manoa. For the senior forward, winning a conference championship is the only thing on her mind.
"[Finishing off my senior year with a title] has definitely been a motivator all year, it's my last first conference games, it's been a year of lasts," Atwell said. "There's no lasts after this, it's either now or never."
With so many storylines, this team is excited to be in this position, but like the great Kobe Bryant once said, the job's not finished.
"I don't want to take away from the kid's senior night or winning a regular season title, but when you get lost in hoopla, then you lose doing your job," head coach Laura Beeman said. "Of course there's a different feeling because there's so much excitement going on right now. Bottom line we are not done, that for me is where my focus stays."
For the Rainbow Warriors though, their path to a regular season crown is a little harder. After an emotional senior night on Saturday, the Bows will finish their season on the road at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday and Cal State Northridge on Saturday.
One game back in the conference standings, they need two wins and two Long Beach and Cal State Fullerton losses to even think about a first round bye.
To add to an already improbable task, UH will have to win without star Noel Coleman, who is out for the rest of the year with an eye injury. But this injury-riddle team isn't stressing. After all, they've been forced to redefine their game plan all season long.
"I think guys are ready to go," senior forward Jerome Desrosiers said. "They know that anything can happen at any moment. We're all confident in our individual abilities. When guys want to step up, it's a fun thing to see, it's pretty exciting."
"It's been from the start of the year until the end, I think we've all coached and played this game long enough where this stuff happens," head coach Eran Ganot said. "But I've never been around this from start to finish. We're coming off two games where we really had to gut it out and obviously that's going to be the case moving forward for us but also there's things we can do to help our guys get that extra jolt going into this final stretch."