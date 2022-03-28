Sponsored bill will address period poverty if passed

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Senator Michelle Kidani authored Senate Bill 2821 which is scheduled to be heard in its final meeting on April 1. This bill promotes menstrual equality and addresses the issue known as period poverty.
In a statewide report, 30% of adult women say they or someone they knew had difficulties getting menstrual products. It also states a woman will typically spend between $150-300 annually on these items alone.
If approved, the bill would require the Department of Education to provide free period products such as pads, tampons, and other hygienic items on all school campuses, including elementary schools.
The Ma’i Movement Hawaii, implemented the Ho’ohanohano Initiative, a pilot program for the 2021-2022 school year. This program distributes free feminine products across six schools. Staff members track product usage as well as measure the impact of these products on students’ attendance and performance.
“We have to intervene when it comes to the health and safety of our children,” said Nikki-Ann Yee, co-founder of Ma’i Movement Hawaii. “Our pilot program showed us eight out of ten students had difficulty gaining access to feminine products. When they didn’t have products, they used unhygienic alternative like leaves, newspaper, folded up paper and so on.”
Nikki-Ann Yee also said there were no issues with the feminine product stations at the schools. Students were grateful for the resources and there were no reports of over-use or vandalism on the stations.
“We feel blessed to have a Ma’i Movement spot in the G building at our school. For many, schools are the only place where a lot of girls have access to them. This bill is a blessing to the students suffering from period poverty, said Ryah Abang, senior at James Campbell High School.
Officials at Ma’i Movement Hawaii say they are expecting many students, teachers and other women to provide testimonies when the legislators hear the bill again on Friday.