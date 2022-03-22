...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Northwest Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
At 741 PM HST, Doppler radar indicated several strong thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms
were located in the Kauai Channel moving towards the west-southwest
at 25 knots.
Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, FAD Buoy EK, Kilauea Lighthouse, Kikiaola
Harbor, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy CO and Kukuiula Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher
waves...and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
&&
Seagull Schools Gets More Time To Find New Location
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has announced a six-month extension for Seagull Schools Early Education Center. Seagull Schools can now remain at its current location atop the Frank Fasi Municipal Parking Garage in downtown Honolulu until February 2023
The city had earlier said the school would have to relocate this summer, due to the planned repairs to the garage. "The people that spoke to about fixing it went ahead and took the initiative to start doing what they need to do. But they failed to message back to the school," said Mayor Blangiardi.
The city has a complete renovation plan for the location. Back in February 2022, the city told Seagull Schools they needed to be out by August. That deadline has now been extended.
"Wow, yeah now there is more time," said Junelle Li who is the parent of a Seagull School student. Some parents are excited about the extra time their kids will have at the current location.
Seagull School's CEO tells KITV 4, it was the city that approached them about the extension. "We were in discussion with the city and county for years, on where we should place the children in our program should our lease come to an end because of the impending repair of the parking lot underneath us. Obviously the easiest and most efficient thing would be to relocate the school somewhere in a vacant city or county property," said Seagull Schools CEO Megan McCorriston.
There will be another 6 months of children's laughter and the theV 4 this is a big deal that they've got this extension because, although they've school's buggies making their way around the location. The CEO tells KIT taken some steps, they are just beginning their search. "We are a non-profit. We don't have a big budget for this. I also want to stress we provide some of the most affordable childcare services in Hawaii to beginning with. We want to keep our prices low for our families," said McCorriston.
Mayor Blangiardi says the extra 6 months will not cause a threat to the public's safety.