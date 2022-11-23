Scotland blocked from holding independence vote by UK's Supreme Court

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from
tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to
all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will
develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very
windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and
gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree
branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to
drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Also be
prepared for power outages. Please consider moving any planned
outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor
holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with
these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high
surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing
shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 PM HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up
to 40 kt and seas building to 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Britain's Supreme Court blocked Scotland from holding a second referendum to secede from the United Kingdom. Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum.
Britain's Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland's government cannot unilaterally hold a second referendum on whether to secede from the United Kingdom, in a blow to independence campaigners that will be welcomed by Westminster's pro-union establishment.
The court unanimously rejected an attempt by the Scottish National Party (SNP) to force a vote next October, as it did not have the approval of Britain's parliament.
But the decision is unlikely to stem the heated debate over independence that has loomed over British politics for a decade.
Scotland last held a vote on the issue, with Westminster's approval, in 2014, when voters rejected the prospect of independence by 55% to 45%.
The pro-independence SNP has nonetheless dominated politics north of the border in the intervening years, at the expense of the traditional, pro-union groups. Successive SNP leaders have pledged to give Scottish voters another chance to vote, particularly since the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016.
The latest push by SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon involved holding an advisory referendum late next year, similar to the 2016 poll that resulted in Brexit. But the country's top court agreed that even a non-legally binding vote would require oversight from Westminster, given its practical implications.
"A lawfully held referendum would have important political consequences relation to the Union and the United Kingdom Parliament," Lord Reed said as he read the court's judgment.
"It would either strengthen or weaken the democratic legitimacy of the Union and of the United Kingdom Parliament's sovereignty over Scotland, depending on which view prevailed, and would either support or undermine the democratic credentials of the independence movement," he said.
Sturgeon said she accepted the ruling on Wednesday, but tried to frame the decision as another pillar in the argument for secession. "A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes (a) case" for independence," she wrote on Twitter.
She accused the British government of "outright democracy denial" in a speech to reporters later on Wednesday.
Sturgeon said her next step in her effort to achieve a vote will be to brand the next British general election -- scheduled for January 2025 at the latest -- as a proxy referendum in Scotland on which course to take.
But UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak heralded the court's "clear and definitive ruling" as an opportunity to move on from the independence debate. "The people of Scotland want us to be working on fixing the major challenges that we collectively face, whether that's the economy, supporting the NHS or indeed supporting Ukraine," he said in Parliament.
Opinion polls suggest that Scots remain narrowly divided on whether to break from the UK, and that a clear consensus in either direction has yet to emerge.
England and Scotland have been joined in a political union since 1707, but many Scots have long bristled at what they consider a one-sided relationship dominated by England. Scottish voters have historically rejected the ruling Conservative Party at the ballot box and voted heavily -- but in vain -- against Brexit, intensifying arguments over the issue in the past decade.
Since 1999, Scotland has had a devolved government, meaning many, but not all, decisions are made at the SNP-led Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.