Samurai Snacks Aiea preparing to close permanently

AIEA (KITV4)--Serving up some of Oahu's best snack foods for over two decades - Samurai Snacks Aiea, is getting set to close its doors for good.
Longtime customer Lauren Hung said, "The soft serve, nobody makes it like (Samurai) here on the island and then the gummie bears are a favorite in our house."
The upcoming closure didn't stop a sea of customers from coming in the day before Mother's Day.
James McGough told KITV4, "You know it's kind of funny, when they're not closing you take it for granted, but now that they're closing everyone wants to come and get it and we're going to miss them, it's always so good."
Samurai is reportedly shutting down due to growing difficulties since the COVID 19 pandemic. That plus worker shortages, rent increases, supply chain issues and inflation made it harder for the small business to make ends meet.
The owners are ready for a break.
The daughter of the owners, Mari Kimoto said, "My parents, my mom and my dad, they both worked really hard especially behind the scenes and I'm really proud of them, so it's definitely bittersweet to let it go, then again I'm also happy for my parents and my sister and I to start our new journeys."
And what will become of Samurai's unforgettable ice cream?
"What we sell is Hawaiian Frost ice cream which is like a soft serve, I guess you can find it at Costco or Longs - we don't actually sell it to those other big franchises, but I think Samurai Kalihi will still sell it", said Kimoto.
The Aiea location is scheduled to close permanently on May 24th.
Samurai recently posted a goodbye message including, "We'd like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the aloha and support for the past 20 years - we truly appreciate all of it and we could not have done it without you, we have met so many kind hearted people through this business, and we are forever grateful."
