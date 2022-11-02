 Skip to main content
Russia changes course, rejoins key Ukraine grain export deal

Russia said Wednesday it was rejoining the agreement that guarantees safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine, a move that may help ease concerns about global food supplies that were raised when Moscow suspended its participation in the pact last week.

The decision to reverse course and rejoin the agreement was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense just days after Moscow cited drone attacks on the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea as the reason for its withdrawal from the deal.

CNN's Hanna Ziady, Anna Chernova, Hande Atay and Stephanie Halasz contributed reporting.

