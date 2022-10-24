 Skip to main content
Rishi Sunak will be Britain's next prime minister after seeing off rivals in race to replace Truss

(CNN) -- Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be the United Kingdom's next prime minister after seeing off his lone remaining rival in the fast-tracked race to become Conservative party leader on Monday.

The other potential candidate, Penny Mordaunt, conceded after failing to meet the threshold of nominations from lawmakers required to progress to the next stage of the race. Moments before the number of nominations were due to be announced, Mordaunt pledged her full support to Sunak.

