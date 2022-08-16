Residents Call on Navy to Recognize Chronic Illness from Contamination

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1100 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 754 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers redeveloping in
the same areas along windward coastal areas extending north
from around Waikane to Kahuku. Rain was falling at a rate of
1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Punaluu, Hauula, Kaaawa, Laie, Waikane, Kahuku, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa,
Malaekahana State Park and Turtle Bay.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Residents have filed over 150 claims against the Navy, the first round of which are expected to be answered in November.
HONOLULU-- Davie-Ann Momilani Thomas and others have been told to document the illness family members have experienced after consuming contaminated water.
Thomas says mysteries had surrounded her health, as well as her husband and son's health.
"Late December 2021, I made the connection. I cried. It was like that awakening, you know. I cried," Thomas told KITV.
According to Thomas some of the symptoms still persist.
"Brain fog, to memory loss, to our limbs- I'm having fatigue. Weaknesses in my limbs and everything. I couldn't even complete a walk," Thomas said.
"They're worried about their future. There are very real long term effects associated with jet fuel and people are worried about their health," Kristina Baehr of Just Well Law said.
"One street has 4 miscarriages in a single year. These are real health effects. they're not fleeting. Our clients are rightfully concerned," Baehr said.
Several at the meeting say that the Navy has not acknowledged potential long term or chronic illness.
Residents say they are met with attitudes that "it's all in our heads. That it is psycho-somatic. And I know that my symptoms are not in my head. That they're real neurological symptoms that have been diagnosed by 10 doctors. real neurological by confirming that I have fuel toxicity. By neurologists. By specialists. And I've done toxicology testing. Confirming that I have fuel toxicity," Lauren McKinney said.
Just Well Law says some clients have relocated already to the mainland. But that it comes at great expense.
"The landlords are not letting people out of their leases without extraordinary fees. And if you don't pay the fee, you're sent to collections. So we are sending sick families in Hawaii to collections. Why?" Baehr asked, "Not only that, but they are raising the rent. This month they are raising the rent 300 dollars a month."
Over 120 individual claims have been filed as of last month and that number continues to grow.