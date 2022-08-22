 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report shows more people are retiring past age 65

  • Updated
  • 0
money

HONOLULU(KITV4) – “Retirement living” released a report that stated more people are now pushing retirement to after age 65 while many hope to retire between 51 to 60.

A financial advisor told KITV that entering retirement right now is tricky – now that the stock market has had two blows in the past two and half years.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK