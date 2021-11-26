Rainbow Wahine capture 2021 Big West Title, advance to NCAA tournament By Keith Demolder Keith Demolder Sports Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 26, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Have a story idea or sporting event he should cover? Email Keith at kdemolder@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Demolder Sports Anchor Keith has been covering sports at KITV since June of 2021. A graduate of USC in December of 2018, Hawaii is Keith’s third stop during his sports media career. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Keith Demolder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you