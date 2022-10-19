 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Putin declares martial law in four occupied regions as Kyiv presses offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin, here attending a meeting in Astana on October 13, announces martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin has sought to annex.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he has signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin claims to have annexed, in violation of international law.

The regions are Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia does not control the entirety of those regions and is in a hasty retreat in Kherson after Ukrainian forces regained territory there.

