 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to
8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

President Biden approves disaster declaration for Hawaii for Dec. 2021 Kona Low storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Kona Low storm Damage - Flooding damage in Kihei
Courtesy: Shane T

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the State of Hawaii. The approval frees up federal funds for state and local governments impacted by the powerful Kona Low storm system that blasted Hawaii in early December 2021.

Disaster loans available to some Hawaii business owners, residents impacted by Dec. 2021 'Kona Low' storm

In a press released, the White House said the declaration will provide federal assistance ordered to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, and landslides during the storm, which lasted from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, 2021.

“Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, and landslides in the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County,” a White House spokesperson wrote in a press release.

Federal funds can also be used for hazard mitigation efforts statewide to prevent damage from future storms.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii released the following statement on the presidential disaster declaration.

“FEMA has been a great partner in this process, and we thank the Biden Administration for moving fast to approve this disaster declaration. This declaration will help our state and county governments rebuild and recover.”

Kona Low Storm Damage - Flooding on Pali Road on Maui

1 of 5

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK