Political Attack Ads Draw the Attention of the State Campaign Spending Commission

Election Complaint Filed Over Hawaii Super PAC

Voters aren't the only ones checking out political ads. A complaint filed with the state will have the Campaign Spending Commission taking a closer look to see if election rules have been broken.

The complaint alleges some of the attack ads we've seen are more than just negative campaigning but instead a coordinated effort between one candidate and a third party with very deep pockets, willing to pay to influence the election.

