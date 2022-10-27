Police investigate reckless endangerment call in Honolulu By KITV4 Web Staff Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) Police are investigating a reckless endangerment call in the Ward area in Honolulu.The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) were called to Auahi Street this morning at 2 a.m.A custodian at the building told KITV4 they heard shots fired around one in the morning from the second floor of the parking garage.No injuries have been reported at this time.HPD cleared the scene and declared the area safe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honolulu Police Department Police Endangerment Call Honolulu Injury Recommended for you