 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Poland's president says missile that killed two likely fired by Ukraine in defense against Russian attack

  • 0

Polish President Andrzej Duda said the missile that killed two people in eastern Poland on Tuesday was likely fired by Ukrainian forces defending against a wave of Russian missile strikes, and that the incident appeared to be an accident.

"There is no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland. Most likely, it was a Russian-made S-300 rocket," Duda said in a tweet Wednesday. He later told a press conference that there was a "high chance" it was an air defense missile from the Ukrainian side and likely had fallen on Polish territory in "an accident" while intercepting incoming Russian missiles.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred